× Show Info: March 28, 2018

The Social Department

What started as a side project quickly turned into a booming business!

1707 Front St.

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

thesocialdept.com

Smartickles Toy store

Skipping the candy doesn’t mean skipping the fun! Julie Bennet shared a few creative candy-free Easter basket ideas!

http://www.smarticklestoys.com/

Scene 75

Need a way to burn some energy while the kids and grandkids are home on spring break? This is the perfect place to go!

3688 Center Rd (Route 303)

Brunswick, OH 44212

https://www.scene75.com/

Cooking: Oxtail with Tomato Gravy, Rice & Peas and Plantains

New Day Cleveland Viewer Donald McGuthry shared a wonderful recipe with us this morning!

Royalton Gifts

There’s a local gift shop run by three generations of women. It’s a place with unique, heartfelt pieces where you’re sure to find something for everyone!

6556 Royalton Road

North Royalton

(440) 907-0517

https://www.facebook.com/pg/RoyaltonGifts1

DistinctCLE

There are tons of local businesses with unique products, but sometimes it can be challenging to know what all is out there. This company is doing the work for you!

www.distinctcle.com

www.facebook.com/distinctcle

Beltone

Technology is always changing and that includes hearing aids!

1-800-232-8195

www.beltone.com