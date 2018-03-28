Show Info: March 28, 2018
The Social Department
What started as a side project quickly turned into a booming business!
1707 Front St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
thesocialdept.com
Smartickles Toy store
Skipping the candy doesn’t mean skipping the fun! Julie Bennet shared a few creative candy-free Easter basket ideas!
http://www.smarticklestoys.com/
Scene 75
Need a way to burn some energy while the kids and grandkids are home on spring break? This is the perfect place to go!
3688 Center Rd (Route 303)
Brunswick, OH 44212
https://www.scene75.com/
Cooking: Oxtail with Tomato Gravy, Rice & Peas and Plantains
New Day Cleveland Viewer Donald McGuthry shared a wonderful recipe with us this morning!
Royalton Gifts
There’s a local gift shop run by three generations of women. It’s a place with unique, heartfelt pieces where you’re sure to find something for everyone!
6556 Royalton Road
North Royalton
(440) 907-0517
https://www.facebook.com/pg/RoyaltonGifts1
DistinctCLE
There are tons of local businesses with unique products, but sometimes it can be challenging to know what all is out there. This company is doing the work for you!
www.distinctcle.com
www.facebook.com/distinctcle
Beltone
Technology is always changing and that includes hearing aids!
1-800-232-8195
www.beltone.com