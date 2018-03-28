Seven Hills bans short-term home rentals after wild New Year’s party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A drunken free for all New Year's weekend has prompted a ban in Seven Hills.

No more short-term rentals will be permitted while city council figures out how to prevent that kind of chaos from happening again.

Passage of the emergency resolution was a unanimous decision by Seven Hills City Council. A one-year ban on short-term property rentals like those booked through Airbnb.

The party made headlines after police say a man rented out a home on Shelley Drive in Seven Hills on New Year's weekend. They say he organized the party, so he was charged with criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, allowing underage drinking and more.

Police say the party was advertised as the "New Year's Banger" on Twitter and cost $5 a person. When the host realized he couldn't control it, he locked himself in his bedroom and eventually called police after five men threatened him.

About 250 people were crammed inside. Seven Hills police said the party was well out of control by the time they arrived to break it up. Five police departments ended up responding to the party.

Seven Hills City Councicl President Tony Biasiotta said he's talked to a lot of other communities about how to handle the situation. They may require an online registration with the city in the future, so they know what properties are being rented and when.

The ban will be in effect for one year.

