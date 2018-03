Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers (rain and drizzle) on this Wednesday morning will persist early before a brief lull sets in. The drier air flows north to south behind the front.

It will be a battle of temperatures today and Thursday due to a stationary front…north (40s/near 50°) vs south (50s/near 60°). Unfortunately, it will be accompanied by waves of rain.

Right now , Easter Sunday looks dry and cool with a partly cloudy sky.