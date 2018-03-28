Missing: Irving Quiles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Irving Quiles, 33, has been missing since March 18.

He was last seen on Archwood Avenue in Cleveland. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Irving is 5'6" tall and weighs 198 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-

