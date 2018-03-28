Missing 9-year-old found safe after two years thanks to TV show tip

LUBBOCK, Texas — A nine-year-old girl who has been missing since 2016 has been found thanks to an a TV show on A&E.

KCDB reports that Mariah Martinez was one of three siblings who went missing from their Lubbock home back in 2016. Mariah was 8 at the time. Jeremiah Martinez was 5, and Leimiah Martinez McGavok was 2.

An investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services filed a missing persons case on behalf of the three after obtaining a court order to remove them from their parent’s custody.

The court order came after paperwork filed on Oct. 6, 2016, in which Jeremiah told CPS workers his mother’s boyfriend punched him in the nose and threatened to kill the family by driving into a pond. On Oct. 17, the children’s’ school contacted CPS after the kids didn’t show up at school for a week.

By Oct. 20, the mother and the children were gone.

On Jan. 17, 2017, police were notified as to the whereabouts of two of the children. Their mother, Amanda Martinez, was also located and arrested.

But Mariah was missing until March 26, 2018, three days after she was featured in a Live PD segment on A&E.

She was found in the New Mexico area.

