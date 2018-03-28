Metroparks bring kayaking to the great indoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--The Cleveland Metroparks is head over heels about kayaking.

“The big thing that we are really stressing if you are new to this is, come and get some experience with us,” said Cleveland Metroparks Outdoor Recreation Specialist Jesse Jones.

That’s why they are teaming up with Cleveland State to use the Vikings' indoor pool to teach a three-series progression kayaking class. Each class is 3 hours long.

“We introduce beginning and seasoned paddlers to some skills and experiences so they can become proficient paddlers,” Jones said.

Everything is included in the class - the kayak and life jacket - all you need to do is bring your swimwear.

“One of the things we really stress is come with us at the Cleveland Metroparks,” said Jones. “Learn a little bit about the basic skills, the different strokes you have available to you, learn how to rescue yourself or even your friend when you are out in that water.”

As part of the classes, you’ll learn some safety techniques like using a sub pump in the event your kayak fills with water.

“If you flip over what are some other resources like a paddle float or a rescue loop. There is some really fun stuff we can show,” Jones said.

There is a fee to take part in the classes and you need to be at least 14 years of age. If you’re interested, sign up is available via the Metroparks website.

“If there is snow outside we can usually always get something here in a warm, cool environment like here at Cleveland State with our wonderful partnership and so it’s a real opportunity to kayak year round,” said Jones.

And if you prefer to only do your kayaking in the summer, the Metroparks has a Sunset Kayak Tour down at Wendy Beach.

“We paddle down by the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame depending on when the wind is blowing and then we come back and when we are coming back you get a great sunset view, it’s really romantic for that date night,” Jones said.

Or any night.