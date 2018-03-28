In the mood for a trip to Canada?

McDonald’s is offering a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry ahead of Easter. You can’t buy them here in the U.S. — yet.

So far, the type of McFlurry is only available in Canada and Australia, according to Business Insider.

According to McDonald’s, the McFlurry has “Smooth, vanilla soft serve blended with pieces of milk chocolate then swirled together with the delicious sweet center of a Cadbury Creme Egg. All whipped together for a decadent, cool and creamy dessert that you won’t want to share.”

There are 20 grams of fat in a regular size Cadbury Egg McFlurry.