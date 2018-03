Kevin Love will be out for tonight’s game in Charlotte following an injury during last night’s game.

The Cavs said Love was experiencing concussion-like symptoms at halftime after receiving an elbow to the face and did not return to play after suffering a tooth subluxation in the first quarter, meaning his tooth had been loosened, but not knocked out.

Love has been placed in the NBA concussion protocol. His status will be updated as appropriate.

**More on Kevin Love**

