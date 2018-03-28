× Indians Trevor Bauer donating arbitration difference in 69 Days of Giving

CLEVELAND– The always unique Trevor Bauer is donating part of his salary this year in an unusual way.

Earlier this year, the Indians pitcher and drone enthusiast won his arbitration case. Yahoo! Sports reported Bauer asked for $6,420,969.69. Instead, he was awarded the less interesting amount of $6,525,000.

“As a result of my arbitration case this year, I’m being paid more than what I wanted. So, because of that, I’ve decided to give away the difference between what’s I’m making this year and what I wanted to make this year,” Bauer said in a video on his website.

Starting on Opening Day, Bauer will donate $420.69 a day for 68 days to different charities. On the 69th day, he plans to give $69,420.69 to a charity of his choice. He’s calling it 69 Days of Giving.

Bauer is encouraging fans to go to his website and submit a charity they’re passionate about for consideration.

The Indians open their season in Settle on Thursday and Bauer gets his first start on Sunday against the Mariners.

The Tribe’s sold-out home opener is Friday, April 6 against the Royals.

