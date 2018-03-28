Hot Sauce Williams on Carnegie shutting doors for good this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After more than 24 years in business, a local hot spot will serve up its last slab of ribs on Carnegie.

But, don't worry! Hot Sauce Williams is not saying goodbye for good. The restaurant will officially close its Carnegie Avenue location this weekend, but will continue to operate two other locations on Lee Road and on Superior in Glenville.

The children of the original owners now run the business, but say it's time to say goodbye.

Deborah Williams says she is excited for a younger generation to carry on the restaurant and the great food. Now she, along with her brother and sister, plans to enjoy retirement.