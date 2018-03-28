Graphic video shows man attacking RTA bus driver with brick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WARNING: Graphic video)

CLEVELAND-- Video was released on Wednesday, showing the attack of an RTA bus driver.

The incident happened on Jan. 15 at East 149th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

Jamaur Raybon, 27, got onto the bus and started hitting the driver in the head with a brick, Cleveland police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals and needed several stitches to his head.

Raybon pleaded guilty to felonious assault. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two years behind bars and a lifetime ban from RTA.

