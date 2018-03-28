× Gina DeJesus joins Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee

The Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee has a new member, Gina DeJesus.

She was held captive for 10 years and escaped with Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight in May 2013.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy and Chris Minek, a supervisor with the Cuyahoga Emergency Communication System, say they are thrilled to have Gina as a member.

“She will be awesome,” Minek said.

As you know, Amanda does her part to help missing people with her segments right here on FOX 8.

