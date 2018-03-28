Elyria elementary school mourns loss of principal

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria City School District is mourning the passing of an elementary school principal.

Lisa Licht, 45, died at University Hospitals in Cleveland on Wednesday of natural causes, the school district said in a news release.

Licht was the principal of Franklin Elementary School. She worked in Elyria schools for more than 20 years; First as an intervention specialist then as an administrator.

“Lisa is ‘grace under fire,’ she was the calm for us and for our students. She always put kids first. She lived and breathed her favorite quote, ‘Our kids are worth whatever it takes,'” said Jessica Barwacz, principal of Prospect Elementary School.

The school district described Licht as a devoted mother, friend and leader, who is irreplaceable. She leaves behind a son, Steven, who will graduate from Elyria High School in June.

School counselors notified Franklin Elementary School students of her death on Wednesday, and students were given time to reflect and share their feelings. A celebration of life will be held at the school at a later date.