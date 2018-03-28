× David’s Sous Vide Halibut!

Sous Vide Halibut

This recipe is courtesy of Anova

https://recipes.anovaculinary.com/recipe/sous-vide-halibut

Ingredients :

2 6 oz. halibut filets

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

2 tbs olive oil

Set sous vide 132F.

Season the halibut with salt and pepper and place in bag with 1 tbs olive oil. Vacuum seal the bag. If you are using a Ziplock baggie, remove as much air as possible. Place bag in water bath and set timer for 30 minutes.

When the timer goes off, remove the bag from the water bath. Carefully remove the halibut from the bag and pat dry with paper towels.

Heat the remaining tbs of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the halibut and sear for 1 minute per side. Transfer to plate and serve.

