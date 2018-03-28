Cuyahoga County Library dedicates new studio in honor of Kathleen Cochrane DePiero

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – A touching ceremony Wednesday evening in Strongsville for a wife, mother and a former colleague of Fox 8.

Kathleen Cochrane DePiero passed away unexpectedly in December. She was a talented reporter here at Fox 8 before she stepped away to be a full-time mom to her children.

Kathleen was also a big supporter of the Cuyahoga County Public Library. The Strongsville branch of the library held a ceremony to name the new audio-visual recording studio after her.

Kathleen’s husband Dean and their two children were there as she was lovingly remembered.

Fox 8 has teamed up with Kathleen’s alma mater, Ohio University, to award a summer internship at Fox 8 in her honor.