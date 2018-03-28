Cleveland gets new music festival: InCuya to be held in August

CLEVELAND – There’s a new entry into the festival lineup in Cleveland this summer.
It was announced Wednesday that InCuya will be coming to Cleveland on August 25-26. The festival will be held downtown on The Malls.
According to the promoter, the festival will “celebrate the origins, diversity, and evolution of rock with a music and cultural festival.” The performers, who will be announced in April, will include national as well as local recording artists.
Ticket information, as well as general information about the festival itself, will be released along with the performance lineup in April.
41.499320 -81.694361