Cleveland gets new music festival: InCuya to be held in August

CLEVELAND – There’s a new entry into the festival lineup in Cleveland this summer.

It was announced Wednesday that InCuya will be coming to Cleveland on August 25-26. The festival will be held downtown on The Malls.

According to the promoter, the festival will “celebrate the origins, diversity, and evolution of rock with a music and cultural festival.” The performers, who will be announced in April, will include national as well as local recording artists.

Hello Cleveland! What a beautiful place to call home, we can't wait to see you this summer at #InCuya Music Festival 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/mHnIFmKcOy — InCuyaFestival (@InCuyaFestival) March 28, 2018

Ticket information, as well as general information about the festival itself, will be released along with the performance lineup in April.