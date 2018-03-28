Cleveland Clinic reveals new weapon in the battle against baldness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– It’s among the first things we see when watching celebrities on any red carpet, their hair.

Whether it’s long, short or styled to perfection.

But for us, when one strand is out of place or even missing, it can affect our overall self-esteem.

"I just had some mild hair loss. Nothing too crazy, but I noticed it was just affecting the way I felt about myself."

But Nanak Rai, 36, of Independence didn’t just watch his mane fade away, he did something about it.

He heard about a new and trendy hair loss procedure being offered at the Cleveland Clinic called Platelet-Rich Plasma, or PRP therapy.

Dermatologist, Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal said, "It's essentially taking all the platelets and plasma from the blood and delivering it to different parts of the skin and the scalp in order to allow for skin rejuvenation and hair restoration."

In the last decade or so, there have been several FDA approved treatments for hair loss.

Problem is they required a long amount of time to see results, if any.

But with PRP therapy, the results can be seen in just a matter of weeks.

FOX 8 cameras were rolling during Nanak Rai’s third treatment. The out-patient procedure requires blood to be drawn from the patient.

A machine then separates platelets in the blood, then injected into the scalp.

Dr. Khetarpal said, "Typically, the platelets and the plasma are in the blood vessels so their normal function is if we injure ourselves, there's a signal then all of them come to the wound site and essentially aid in healing."

The perfect candidates are those who suffer from mild to moderate hair loss, no matter the age.

An ice pack helps with possible pain from the needle injections.

Three monthly sessions are required and as seen in these before and after pictures, the results are very noticeable.

As was the case with Nanak Rai, who now has a new outlook on life.

He said, “I noticed less shedding, I've always had tons of hair coming out. Now, I notice maybe one or two hairs here and there. So, it's pretty significant."

Typically, this new hair loss treatment is not covered by insurance and the out-of-pocket expense could cost you anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per treatment.