Caught on camera: Chain-reaction crash in Euclid left several injured

EUCLID, Ohio-- The Fox 8 I-Team has exclusive video of a chain-reaction crash. Investigators say there is a growing problem at the heart of it: Driving while high on heroin.

A security camera on a nearby business recorded the crash that took place last May.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said the driver of a pickup truck, Melissa Horton, was under the influence of drugs when she crashed into a car driven by a 70-year-old man.

“The 70-year-old victim was seriously injured,” said Lindsay Raskin, an assistant prosecutor. “They actually had to use the jaws of life to get him out of the car.”

After Horton struck the white car, it caused a chain-reaction crash. Several other cars were involved and many people were injured.

Horton kept driving her pickup and then hit another car.

Horton was arrested and pleaded guilty in February to several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault. She was sentenced to two years in prison.