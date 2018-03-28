Canton police looking for missing teen

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are looking for a missing teenage girl.

The Canton Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Zoey M. Boyd was last seen on March 19.

Police list the girl’s age as 14 and say she is 5’2″ and 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie; police say no other clothing information is available.

Anyone with information on Zoey’s whereabouts is asked to call Canton police at 330-649-5800 or text CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.

**More missing persons investigations, here**