× Browns trade QB Cody Kessler to Jaguars

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

In return, Cleveland received a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick.

The trade comes as little surprise since the Browns traded for Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor earlier this month. They also added free agent quarterback Drew Stanton.

The 33-year-old will likely be Taylor’s backup. QB Kevin Hogan is still on the roster.

The Browns selected Kessler in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. While he began as a backup to Robert Griffin III, he ended up starting eight games that season.

Last year, Kessler appeared in three games, completing 11 passes for 126 yards.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here