Video captures woman’s inappropriate behavior with Easter Bunny

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A woman's inappropriate behavior with the Easter Bunny was captured on video. Ladonna Hughett, 54, was arrested Saturday at Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield for lewd behavior while posing for a photo.

The operators of the park thought they had a nice promotion to get families through the turnstiles: a chance to pose for photos with the Easter Bunny.

But, Hughett, of Mansfield, was drunk, according to witnesses, who said she grabbed the person in the rabbit costume in inappropriate ways and made lewd comments, all in full view and within earshot of families at the indoor park. One of the witnesses decided to call Mansfield police.

"We received a report from a citizen, an unusual report from a citizen, that called us to the Richland Carrousel Park of an intoxicated female doing some lewd acts on the Easter Bunny," said Assistant Chief Keith Porch.

Witnesses said Hughett seemed oblivious to how inappropriate her behavior was in a family setting.

"As soon as you think you hear all, and obviously this report puts it up to the top where I've never heard of somebody performing those type of acts on the Easter Bunny, and you know obviously the environment at the Carrousel Park is family-oriented and obviously we wouldn't recommend anybody intoxicated to go there," Porch said.

Witnesses said Hughett compounded her trouble when she then decided to ride a horse on the carousel.

When Mansfield police officers arrived, Hughett was still on the carousel and witnesses reported she was acting in a way that can only be described as lewd.

Officers said she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on her feet, and her breath smelled of alcohol.

Hughett was arrested for public drunkenness.

"Obviously, don't go to a family function intoxicated; you'll do some things that obviously you'll regret in the morning," Porch said.

Hughett was released after spending 8 hours in the Richland County Jail. We are told she is no longer welcome at the amusement park.

