Two goldfish belonging to probation officer die from poisoning

CLEVELAND– Two goldfish belonging to a Cuyahoga County probation officer were poisoned in a one-week span.

The woman, who works in the Marion Building on West 3rd Street, reported her fish bowl was full of red water on Feb. 15.

All the fish food was poured into the bowl, along with a food tablet, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office report. The fish did not survive.

A week later, a coworker called the woman to inform her that a second fish died. The report said hand sanitizer and liquid white out were dumped in the bowl.

A Cuyahoga County spokesman said it remains an open investigation. Disciplinary action and criminal charges are possible.