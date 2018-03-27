Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
46°
Low
47°
High
50°
Akron/Canton
45°
Low
46°
High
51°
See complete forecast
Trendy Looks For Busy Lifestyles!
Posted 12:40 pm, March 27, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
MC Hair & studio MC
Cuyahoga Falls, Oh
www.mchair.com
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
Medical Examiner releases cause of death for missing woman whose body was found in garbage can
Iowa family found dead inside vacation condo in Mexico
Intersection cleared after fatal 2-car crash in Oberlin
Orca’s never-before-seen behavior left scientist ‘horrified and fascinated’
Latest News
Just Announced! The Next Viewer Trip!
Quiche For Easter Brunch!
Trendy Looks For Busy Lifestyles!
Making Soup In A Vitamix!
New Day Cleveland
It’s Time For A Makeover!
New Day Cleveland
Ready For A Makeover?
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: March 27, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 27, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: January 23, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: December 21, 2017
News
Missing: Frederick Jessmer
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 7, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: January 5, 2018
News
Puppy love at FOX 8! Sweet pups soon up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: December 20, 2017
News
‘Part of us:’ After 250 years, Lakewood’s Moses Cleaveland tree comes down
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: March 21, 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.