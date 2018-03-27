Show Info: March 27, 2018
Stownut Donut and Diner
3055 Graham Rd., Stow
330.676.1300
http://stownutdonut.com/
Kajal By Kimberly
Makeup Artist/Stylist
440.821.7463
KajalbyKimberly.com
Hixson’s Easter Egg Show
M-F 10am -9pm
Sat 10am-6pm
Closed Easter Sunday
14125 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Bigmouth Donut Company
1361 E. 55th
Cleveland
216.600.5275
https://www.bigmouthdonut.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bigmouthdonut/
Munch
http://www.munch216.com/
MC Hair & studio MC
Cuyahoga Falls, Oh
www.mchair.com
Canary Travel / New Day Cleveland Viewer Trip
Royalton White Sands in Montego Bay, Jamaica
October 13-20, 2018
$1650/person* Luxury Ocean View
$1825/person* Diamond Club Luxury Ocean View
Round trip air, All-inclusive hotel, transfers & taxes
Call Canary Travel to book: 216-252-1000
*price based on double occupancy
Diner 42
www.diner-42.com
Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/