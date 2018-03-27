Rainy periods today with near-normal temperatures

CLEVELAND - Monday’s temperatures climbed ABOVE average!  57° was the official high at Hopkins around 3:30pm.

Rain will be falling by the time you head out the door Tuesday morning.

It will be a battle of temperatures Wednesday and Thursday due to a stationary front…north (40s/near 50°) vs  south (50s/near 60°).  Unfortunately, it will be accompanied by waves of rain.

Right now ,  Easter Sunday looks dry and cool with a partly cloudy sky.

 