One man dead, another injured during fight between Brunswick roommates

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– One man is dead and another one remains hospitalized after the two roommates got into a fight at their Brunswick apartment.

Officers were called to the apartment on Clearbrooke Drive at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found 34-year-old Tial Ceu dead from multiple stab wounds. Bawi Thang, 34, also suffered stab wounds and was taken to the Brunswick Family Health Center, then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.

Police said the roommates got into an altercation that led to the stabbing.