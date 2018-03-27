× Officer justified in shooting of man who killed Girard police officer: prosecutor’s office

GIRARD, Ohio– The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled Girard police were justified in shooting and killing a man who had just shot a Girard police officer.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins released the ruling Tuesday on the death of Jason Marble.

Marble shot and killed Girard Officer Justin Leo in October.

The ruling states that Girard Officer Mathew Jamison acted properly when he shot and killed Marble.

Jamison told investigators they went to Marble ‘s house after responding to a call for a domestic dispute.

The officers asked Marble for identification, and Leo went to put his flashlight on his belt and grab his notebook when he was shot.

“The face, you train for something that’s evil, but no emotions — he just raised the gun,” Jamison told interrogators. “I don’t think Leo even saw it coming.”

The prosecutor’s ruling also states that Jamison’s actions saved lives because Marble had access to an assault rifle and could have hurt others.

