× Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects in Cleveland: I-Team

CLEVELAND — Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team an off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout on Tuesday evening.

We’re told shots were fired between suspects and the off-duty officer on Broadway and Engel following an attempted phone store robbery at Metro PCS at around 8 p.m.

Cleveland police say no one was injured; the suspects were “possibly detained.”

The I-Team was earlier told the officer is okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.