Missing: Jared Cambria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jared Cambria was last seen on Feb. 27 on Quincy Avenue in Cleveland. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and Timberland boots.

The 14-year-old is 5 foot 3 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**