Kevin Love leaves Cavs game after taking elbow to face

MIAMI – Cavs center Kevin Love took an elbow to his face Tuesday night in Miami.

It came at the very start of the Cavs-Heat game. Love went down under the basket and could be seen grabbing his face. He left the game for a while after pointing to his mouth as he exited.

Kevin Love heads to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face. #CavsHeat: https://t.co/11GGfH4Nf0 pic.twitter.com/2cdG7gS8J5 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 28, 2018

The team reported that he had suffered a sublux to a tooth, which means the tooth had been loosened, but not knocked out.

He did return to the game, but after a re-evaluation at halftime, he did not return.

.@kevinlove was re-evaluated in locker room at half and will not return tonight. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 28, 2018

Love had just returned to play on March 19, after sitting out since January 30, when he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand 5th metacarpal. He underwent a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury.

At halftime, the Cavs trailed the Heat, 54-34.

