I TEAM: Video shows suspected OD of man with badge/court papers

BROOKLYN, OH - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a life-saving rescue after a suspected drug overdose involving a process server with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. A report shows he had a badge, and the video shows he had a large pile of court documents at the time in his car.

Last Friday morning, Brooklyn Police got a call about a man slumped over in his car outside a restaurant.

Police and an ambulance crew then worked to revive the man. Police say they had to administer multiple doses of what they normally use to revive someone after an OD from heroin or another opiate. In the ambulance, the video shows the man turning combative as he is revived. A rescuer can be heard saying,

“You overdosed. Stop being a jerk. Relax. Stop fighting. You overdosed in your car. We had to come save your a—."

Meantime, an officer searching the man’s car says to another officer, “We should probably get ahold of the subpoena people There are a whole lot of subpoenas not gonna be delivered."

A witness told police, “He pulled up. The car was running. He just slumped over.”

The I TEAM has confirmed the man works for the civil division of the Sheriff’s Department. A spokesperson told the I TEAM he has worked there nearly 15 years.

The rescue crew asked the man what he’d been doing. He responded,

“Snorted it.” They asked, “Cocaine or heroin?” He responded, “No heroin.” One of the crew then answers, “No heroin, huh? Cocaine makes your heart stop?”

Brooklyn Police are looking into filing criminal charges, in part, for assault in the ambulance as the man turned combative. Police are consulting a prosecutor. We are not naming the man involved until any charges are filed.

The County says this Sheriff’s Department employee has now been placed on paid leave “pending an evaluation.”