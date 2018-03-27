How could this happen? One-on-one interview with University Hospitals about fertility clinic failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Getting answers into University Hospitals Fertility Clinic failure.

On Tuesday, UH said more than 4,000 eggs and embryos from 950 patients are likely no longer viable after a storage tank failure. At the time it happened, UH said the failure involved 2,000 eggs and embryos, and 700 patients.

In a letter sent to impacted patients Tuesday, UH also said the clinic knew the tank was not working properly for several weeks. The health system said an autofill system that adds liquid nitrogen to the tank to keep eggs and embryos frozen was not working, and employees were manually filling the tank for several weeks.

Also, an alarm system on the tank designed to alert employees to temperature changes was off.

Today, our Stefani Schaefer sat down with Dr. James Liu, Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University Hospitals.

He talked about everything from dealing with affected patients to the tank in question.

