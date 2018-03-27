× Fundraiser started to help families who lost everything in Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND– A fundraiser was started to help the 30 families who lost everything in an apartment fire on Cleveland’s east side.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze at Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Garden Valley Avenue Monday morning.

Crews extinguished the fire, but it reignited and was difficult to fight because of windy conditions. Fire officials said it was like dealing with three buildings because of the shape of complex.

The Red Cross is assisting the 30 displaced families with emergency shelter and organizers are working with local non-profits, like the Cleveland Furniture Bank. But the residents, who are mostly lower income women and children, need help rebuilding their lives.

The non-profit agency Lifelong Learning, which runs programs at the Rainbow Terrace learning center, started a GoFundMe account. The goal is $5,000 per family for a total of $150,000.

The money will be spent on furniture, as well as other necessary items like food, clothing, diapers, toiletries and school supplies. As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,300 had been raised.

Money above the $150,000 goal will go towards a scholarship fund for Rainbow Terrace children, in consultation with the Cleveland Foundation.

