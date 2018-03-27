Fox Recipe Box: Rose Petal & Honey Glazed Ham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Floral flavors are big this year, you can find flowers in products ranging from cookies to candy bars to drinks. Chef Katherine Horvath from Whole Foods Rocky River created a delicious floral glaze for ham and she showed Fox 8's Todd Meany how this recipe can elevate a simple baked ham to a whole new level.

Click here to learn more about Whole Foods Rocky River.

Rose Petal & Honey Glaze

Wildflower Honey

1 Tbsp. W hole Foods Market Rose Petals

Rose Petals ½ tsp. Whole Coriander

½ Whole Vanilla Bean

½ tsp. Pink Peppercorns

½ tsp. Salt

2 Whole Star Anise

¼ tsp. Cardamom, ground

Combine all ingredients and infuse overnight. The following day strain honey into a sauce pan. If you’re having trouble with the honey being too thick to strain, warm it up in a double boiler or microwave slightly.

Add: ½ C. Light Brown Sugar

½ C. W hole Foods Market Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

¾ C. Dijon Mustard

Whisk all ingredients together till everything is dissolved and slightly reduce liquid. Making sure to not let the sauce get too hot and boil over.

Pour sauce over ham before reheating or on any desired dish.