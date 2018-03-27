Fighting childhood cancer: Cleveland students raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Students at St. Stanislaus in Cleveland sold cups of lemonade on Tuesday. It was all for a good cause.

All of the money raised will benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

"I want to teach the children to give back to the community, and to help others. They're really excited about the lemonade stand because they remember it from last year," said Susan Haag, reading specialist at CMSD.

The 3rd-grade students and their teacher worked for weeks to organize the event. They started the tradition last year and hope to keep it going for many years to come.