Elyria schools forced to make up calamity days

ELYRIA, OH - Winter just won't let go and now its grip is forcing about 7,000 Elyria City School District students to miss the beginning of the districts originally planned summer vacation.

"This year we had a particularly challenging winter and we lost for the most part seven days of instruction," explained Gary Taylor, the district's Director of Human Resources.

Tuesday, district leaders announced to parents they are required to make up instructional time lost from snow and calamity days. A total of two full school days for all buildings have been added to the district calendar. Additionally, the school day will extend by 23 minutes, for Oakwood Elementary School students beginning early April through early June.

If additional calamity days are required, district leaders say more days will likely be added to the school year, a frustrating fact for some parents.

"It's sucks they got enough school days as it is, I understand it's because of the weather but a couple of days they closed the school and they didn't even have to," said parent Dwayne Fenn.

Taylor says many of their students walk and take the bus to school, with inclement weather and bitter cold temperatures cancelling school is always a tough choice but the right call to make when necessary.

"Our first and foremost priority is student and staff safety," said Taylor.

Taylor says as far as he is aware they are the only district in Lorain County and possibly Northeast Ohio currently required to make up lost school days.