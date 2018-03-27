Check your mail before you toss it: Valpak sending out $100 checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever just toss aside some of that mail, thinking it's just junk mail?

A company called Valpak wants you to know there could be a surprise along with those coupons it sends you.

According to a press release, $100 checks made out to "cash" will be randomly placed in specially-marked Valpak envelopes every month in 2018 in all 150 Valpak markets in the U.S.

There are no strings attached, according to the release. Lia Jensen with Valpak told FOX 17, said the promotion is a way to thank the people who check out the coupons and encourage others to do so as well.

According to a press release, Valpak's $100 Instant Win program isn't new; the company has been doing it since 1988, but mostly in select markets.

Now, it's being offered in all of its markets.

