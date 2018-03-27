Canton native goes viral with boomerang trick shot video

CLEVELAND– Logan Broadbent’s growing list of accomplishment can now include internet sensation.

The champion boomerang thrower and Canton native met up with the guys of Dude Perfect to show off some tricks. The video, which was posted on Monday, already has more than 8 million views.

In the clip, Broadbent pops balloons, breaks bottles and makes a field goal. The Dude Perfect team also tries some boomerang target practice.

Broadbent is a member of the U.S. Boomerang team and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world. He also competed on two season of “American Ninja Warrior,” where he goes by the nickname “Boomerang Ninja.”