NBA G League player dies after collapsing on court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive who collapsed on the court has passed away.

Zeke Upshaw died at Butterworth Hospital Monday morning, the team said in a brief statement.

“To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time,” said Jewel Upshaw, his mother. “We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We’d also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family.”

Team spokeswoman Sarah Jbara told MLive.com that Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher.

The 26-year-old Upshaw scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory in the regular-season finale.

Upshaw was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 swingman from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State and finished his college career with a year at Hofstra.