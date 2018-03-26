Mother of victim sues Akron schools over police impersonator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for handcuffing and terrorizing young students while pretending to be a police officer.

And now, a victim’s mother is suing Akron Public Schools for giving that man access to her young boy.

“Mr. Hendon was allowed to go into Leggett school, the principal and teachers allowed him. When they saw a young black kid get out of hand, they would call Mr. Hendon,” said attorney Edward L. Gilbert, who represents the mother.

Earlier this month, Christopher Hendon was sentenced to 5 years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to more than two dozen charges, including kidnapping and assaulting children.

“Mr. Hendon would literally take the kids from their classrooms, take them to a spare room, handcuff them, knock them up across the wall. As a result of it, these kids are having emotional problems especially when they found out he was a fake cop,” said Gilbert.

The district, superintendent, principal and several teachers are named as defendants in the complaint as well.

The mother is seeking over $20 million dollars in damages.

Akron Public Schools had no comment.

