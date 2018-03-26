Missing: Malakhi Young

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Malakhi Young, 14, was last seen on March 17. That day, he was on Nottingham Road in Cleveland wearing a black hoodie with red stripes and black sweatpants.

Malakhi is 5'3" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2579.

