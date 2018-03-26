Melt Lakewood closing April 1 for major renovation project

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Melt Bar and Grilled in Lakewood will soon close for a major renovation project.

According to its website, the flagship restaurant at 14718 Detroit Ave., will close April 1 for the 26-day project.

“We’ve got tons of amazing upgrades and changes planned to bring our original location up to our standards of excellence,” according to its website.

There will be a grand reopening starting April 27. There will be “exclusive” swag items and mystery guests that weekend.