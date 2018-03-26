Medical Examiner releases cause of death for missing woman whose body was found in garbage can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a missing Cleveland Heights woman as a homicide.

Miriam Johnson’s body was found in Cleveland last week.

The medical examiner’s office says Johnson, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the head with skull and brain injuries and sharp force injuries of trunk and extremities.

No arrests have been made.

Johnson's family says she went missing on Feb. 26. Last week, her body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned home on Chamberlain Avenue near East 73rd Street.

