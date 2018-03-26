× Mansfield woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A Mansfield woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at an carousel park in Mansfield.

Police report that they were called out to Richland Carrousel Park after receiving a complaint that Ladonna Hughett, 54, appeared to be intoxicated while having her picture taken with the Easter Bunny. She allegedly made lewd comments to the Bunny and then began riding the carousel.

Police say that Hughett showed common signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and unsteadiness.

She was arrested for drunkenness and and taken to the Richland County jail.