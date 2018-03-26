Massive flames engulf Cleveland apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Firefighters with the Cleveland Division of Fire are battling an apartment fire on the city's east side.

Flames broke out at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Garden Valley Ave. around 3:30 Monday morning. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.

But the flames reignited and firefighters were called back to the scene. This time, flames extended across the roof of one of the buildings.

Dispatchers told Fox 8 News that everyone inside the apartments got out safely.

