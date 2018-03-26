Jarvis Laundry tries to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

CLEVELAND– One of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns is trying to add another big name to the team’s receiving corps.

With Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Giants unclear, Jarvis Landry took to Twitter to try to lure him to Cleveland. The two wide receivers were teammates for three years at Louisiana State University.

Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80 https://t.co/EW4oJEkqgF — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

“WE WANT BECKHAM” — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

On Monday, the NFL Network reported Beckham will not play for the Giants, or any other team, without a new, long-term deal; just one day after the team’s general manager said no player is untouchable in a trade.

Landry joined the Browns earlier this month. The three-time Pro Bowler said with a group of talented guys, like Tyrod Taylor, Josh Gordon and Carlos Hyde, the Browns are bound to make a splash.

