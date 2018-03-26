Fox Recipe Box: Heavenly PB & J Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Brandy Bright is a busy 'work from home' mom and is passionate about feeding her family healthy recipes and creating a healthy environment in her home. Brandy runs a popular Facebook page called 'Healthy Hustlers' and recently compiled favorite recipes into a cookbook.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel spent some time with Brandy and learned how to make two recipes from the "Healthy Hustlers Cookbook". Click here to learn more about Brandy Bright and Healthy Hustlers.

Heavenly PB & J

1/3 cup of natural peanut butter

1/3 cup of coconut oil

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup frozen organic strawberries

Raw macadamia, walnut & cashew mix

Peanut Butter Filling:

1. Melt coconut oil in sauce pan

2. Remove from heat, add natural peanut butter & vanilla protein powder and stir until mixed

Berry Filling:

1. Heat berries in small saucepan, smashing them as they cook.

Layer peanut butter, berries and more peanut butter in baking dish and top with crushed nuts

Place in refrigerator for 1-2 hours or until firm

Store in fridge

Homemade Cleaning Spray

Large mason jar

Organic white vinegar

Organic orange peels

Organic orange essential oil

Organic cinnamon essential oil OR pepperminte

1. Add orange peels from 2-3 oranges to mason jar

2. Fill jar to top with vinegar

3. Add 3-5 drops of peppermint OR cinnamon essential oil

4. Let sit for 1 week, remove orange peels and pour into spray bottle