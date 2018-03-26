Fox Recipe Box: Heavenly PB & J Cups

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Brandy Bright is a busy 'work from home' mom and is passionate about feeding her family healthy recipes and creating a healthy environment in her home. Brandy runs a popular Facebook page called 'Healthy Hustlers' and recently compiled favorite recipes into a cookbook.
Fox 8's Kristi Capel spent some time with Brandy and learned how to make two recipes from the "Healthy Hustlers Cookbook". Click here to learn more about Brandy Bright and Healthy Hustlers.
Heavenly PB & J
1/3 cup of natural peanut butter
1/3 cup of coconut oil
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 cup frozen organic strawberries
Raw macadamia, walnut & cashew mix
Peanut Butter Filling:
1. Melt coconut oil in sauce pan
2. Remove from heat, add natural peanut butter & vanilla protein powder and stir until mixed
Berry Filling:
1. Heat berries in small saucepan, smashing them as they cook.
Layer peanut butter, berries and more peanut butter in baking dish and top with crushed nuts
Place in refrigerator for 1-2 hours or until firm
Store in fridge
Homemade Cleaning Spray
Large mason jar
Organic white vinegar
Organic orange peels
Organic orange essential oil
Organic cinnamon essential oil OR pepperminte
1. Add orange peels from 2-3 oranges to mason jar
2. Fill jar to top with vinegar
3. Add 3-5 drops of peppermint OR cinnamon essential oil
4. Let sit for 1 week, remove orange peels and pour into spray bottle