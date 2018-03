EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Authorities are investigating after four RTA buses were damaged Monday morning.

Someone shot the buses, as well as two bus shelters, with a pellet gun in East Cleveland, a Greater Cleveland RTA spokeswoman said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being handled by transit police and East Cleveland police.

On Sunday, another RTA bus was targeted. Cleveland police said a bus near East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue was hit by a rock.