Former Indians player Albert Belle arrested during spring training game in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Former Indians player Albert Belle was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and DUI Sunday.

Several media outlets, including Newsweek, reported that he was arrested during a spring training game in Arizona.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Belle, 51, faces two charges of indecent exposure, one charge of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo and one charge of DUI with BAC of .08 or more.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest aren’t yet clear.

Belle played with the Tribe from 1988 through 1996 before joining the White Sox and the Orioles. He was inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame in 2016.

Belle struggled with alcohol use early in his career and was suspended for hitting a fan who was taunting him with a ball.