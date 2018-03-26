× Elyria police investigating possible homicide

ELYRIA- Elyria Police are investigating after the body of a deceased male was found shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to the 400 block of East River Street for reports of an unresponsive male found behind a building.

According to Captain Costantino, officers located the body of a 29-year-old male in the lower portion of a shipping dock ramp.

Police tell Fox 8 that juveniles were playing in the area and discovered the body.

At this time, police believe the death is suspicious. The Lorain County coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an active investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Stay with Fox8 and Fox8.com for continuing coverage.